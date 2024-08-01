Further arrests over rugby game stabbings

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

There have been further arrests after a mass brawl after a rugby game in Wairoa in Hawke's Bay on the weekend.

Two people were stabbed and two others hit by a car during the large fight which included members of the Mongrel Mob.

Police say four people, all gang members aged between 23 and 34, face charges including assault, having an offensive weapon and disturbing the peace.

Five arrests were made on Wednesday in relation to the melee, four of them also gang members.

Police said their investigation continues.

"We are disappointed by the events of Saturday, and want to thank the members of the Wairoa community for their cooperation and support while additional Police staff have been visible in town," Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki said.

"Our support to the community will continue, and we remain to work closely alongside the Wairoa District Council and partners."

He asked the public to give further information.