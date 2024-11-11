Further charges not ruled out for former funeral director

Fiona Bakulich is facing charges of interfering with human remains and eight counts of obtaining by deception. Photo: Lucy Xia

Police say they aren't ruling out further charges for a former Auckland funeral director accused of interfering with human remains.

Fiona Bakulich, 48, lost name suppression in the Auckland District Court in October.

She was charged with mishandling human remains and nine counts of obtaining by deception.

The charges related to bodies disinterred at Waikumete Cemetery during flooding last year.

Police said they had so far investigated two complaints relating to two bodies.

Eight other bodies disinterred at the same time also raised concerns, but police said were unrelated.

"We are currently awaiting further information, which will inform the next stages of our investigation in respect of these remains," police said.

"We acknowledge these matters are difficult for families involved, after already losing loved ones.

"Further arrests and charges cannot be ruled out at this point in time."

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin encouraged anyone with concerns to contact police.