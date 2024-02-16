'Genius' pigeon snapped in supermarket nuts

A customer claims they saw a pigeon in an Auckland Woolworths put its head inside the nuts dispenser to help itself to food. Photos: supplied

A customer is claiming to have seen a pigeon eating from inside a nuts and seeds dispenser at an Auckland Woolworths, the latest in a string of hygiene issues plaguing supermarkets nationally.

The Milford Woolworths customer was shopping with her mother on February 1 this year when they saw a pigeon nibbling at food on the floor.

When they came back to the aisle containing the nuts, they said they saw the pigeon putting its head inside a dispenser trying to force the food out.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, took a photo and told The New Zealand Herald they believe the “genius” pigeon had been there a while as it had worked out how to dispense the nuts.

“That pigeon was there for a while. The second time we saw it picking inside the nuts. It put its head inside the hole the whole way and began to push it, knowing that the nuts would eventually come out before eating it.

“My mum thought it was disgusting, but the bird was pretty genius working out how to beat the system to reach the nuts. It knew how the dispenser worked.”

The customer said she had seen pigeons inside the Milford store a number of times and no longer wanted to buy nuts or seeds from the store not already packaged.

The bird was there for “a very long time” and “wasn’t scared of people”, making her think that the pigeon was familiar with its surroundings.

A Woolworths spokesperson said they took pest control seriously and asked customers to let them know immediately if there is an issue with wildlife and hygiene concerns.

“Birds are a pest in food environments and while it is normal for them to attempt to enter food premises with customers, it’s our responsibility to do everything possible to keep them out and remove them when they do enter.

“We take pest control seriously and have pest management plans in place in all of our stores. We contract Rentokil as part of this management plan.

“If we need to manage birds in a particular store, we may introduce measures like netting or specialised entry flaps to help with this.

“Having safe and hygienic stores is important to us and if customers do see a bird or another pest in one of our stores, we’d ask them to let our team know immediately so they can escalate the issue.”

A pigeon spotted on a shelf at Grey Lynn Woolworths, formally Countdown, in Auckland in November last year. Photo: supplied

Pigeons roosting on shelves, rats found in stores

The incident comes after photographs were taken by customers of pigeons roosting on shelves at another Auckland Woolworths.

The shopper, who did not want to be named, said she had seen pigeons and other birds pecking holes in produce and clambering over food at Grey Lynn Woolworths many times, and as recently as last week.

“It’s bloody filthy. I mean, it’s pretty unsavoury. There are hygiene issues here. I think Countdown [Woolworths] needs a bloody stick over the knuckles, frankly.”

NZ Food Safety food compliance officers from the Ministry for Primary Industries were working with the store and helping it solve the situation following a complaint.

Pest controller Rentokil, on its website, lists several diseases and other health risks pigeons and other birds can carry, including salmonella, Escherichia coli [E.Coli], fungal infections and bird mites.

“Some of the diseases carried by pigeons and gulls could make you seriously ill. It is important to act at the first sign of a bird infestation to avoid these associated health risks,” Rentokil said.

A new rodent video emerged on Tuesday after a customer spotted a mouse running through the Pak'nSave in Henderson, Auckland. Photo: supplied

It comes after rats beset a Dunedin Countdown, a mouse tainted the deli of a Christchurch store, and another was seen scurrying the aisles of an Auckland Pak n’Save.

Last month, the Otago Daily Times published an article detailing an infestation of rats at Dunedin South Countdown, featuring an employee-supplied photo of a rat in the supermarket’s deli section.

Just weeks later, a customer of Christchurch’s Eastgate Countdown posted a video to the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu showing a mouse on top of a salad.

Both incidents prompted investigations by NZ Food Safety, as well as parent company Woolworths.