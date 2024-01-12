Golriz Ghahraman identified in second alleged shoplifting incident

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman. Photo: NZ Herald

A second allegation of shoplifting has emerged involving embattled Green Party list MP Golriz Ghahraman, according to ZB Plus.

That incident allegedly took place at the same exclusive Ponsonby boutique weeks before the incident which is alleged to have occurred on December 23 and which is now the centre of a police investigation.

Ghahraman, who is the Green Party’s seventh-highest ranked list MP and holds the party’s justice portfolio, was revealed by ZB Plus on Wednesday to be facing an allegation of shoplifting thousands of dollars of high-end designer items from Scotties Boutique on Blake Street in Ponsonby.

A Green Party spokesperson said on Wednesday that the party was aware of the allegations relating to the incident on December 23 and as a result, Ghahraman would be standing aside from all portfolio responsibilities “until the matter is resolved”.

“Green MPs are expected to maintain high standards of public behaviour,” the spokesperson said.

Now, ZB Plus understands a second instance of Ghahraman allegedly shoplifting from the boutique has been identified in the weeks prior to the original incident. ZB Plus contacted the Green Party and Ghahraman yesterday with details of the second incident but neither responded.

In addition, further details have come to light about the incident on December 23.

Sources have told ZB Plus that they believe the value of the unpaid items that Ghahraman removed from the boutique two days before Christmas was in the region of $15,000.

It is understood that Ghahraman was stopped by staff at Scotties when she attempted to leave the store without paying.

ZB Plus understands that Ghahraman refused to open her bag when requested by shop assistants and then is alleged to have left the store with her bag containing the unpaid items.

Some hours later, the clothing was understood to have been anonymously returned to the store.

The prominent MP and human rights lawyer has not been charged but police said they received a report of alleged shoplifting at the store on December 23.

“Initial inquiries are still being made into this report and police are not able to comment further at this stage,” a police spokesperson said.

Ghahraman is overseas, having left New Zealand in the days after the alleged incident on a trip the Green Party says was pre-planned.

A man at Ghahraman’s Auckland home on Thursday told the Herald she was travelling with friends.

A Green Party spokesman said Ghahraman is “overseas on a personal trip that was planned many months ago”.

A staff member at Scotties yesterday said they were unable to comment.

The store earlier declined to provide specific details but confirmed an incident was being handled by police.

Ghahraman, who was justice spokeswoman for the Greens up until Wednesday, has stood aside from her portfolios after being accused of shoplifting.

Ghahraman’s portfolios for the Greens included justice, foreign affairs, defence, ethnic communities and trade.

Ghahraman made New Zealand history as the first refugee to be sworn in as an MP, having arrived in Aotearoa as a child asylum seeker with her family from Iran. She was selected as a Green Party list candidate in January 2017.

In the 2023 election, she was ranked at number seven on the Green Party’s list.

Recently, she has been outspoken on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, considering it “ethnic cleansing” and called on world leaders to stand against Israel’s military actions she has described as “crimes against humanity”.

In 2017, Ghahraman became embroiled in controversy amid allegations she and her party misrepresented her work on war crimes tribunals. Commentators said she and leader James Shaw played down her defence role while inaccurately stating she worked as a prosecutor.

Early in 2020, Ghahraman opened up about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. She told TV3′s The Project she had learned of her condition two years earlier when she began to lose sight in one eye.

She said she was on “hardcore medication” and had to visit a hospital every six months.