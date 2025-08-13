Women charged after toddler found in suitcase seeks permanent name suppression

The bus had stopped at this Kaiwaka carpark. Photo: RNZ

The 27-year-old woman accused of putting a toddler in a suitcase in a bus luggage department in Kaiwaka has applied for permanent name suppression.

The woman charged with ill-treatment of a child remains in custody.

She appeared at Auckland District Court on Wednesday and was represented by Kate-Goodman Creed of Killian and Associates.

In the dock, she faced away from the public gallery and media for the duration of her appearance.

It can be reported her fitness to stand trial was raised.

Judge Pippa Sinclair said she would review the application for permanent name suppression at a later hearing in October.

The facts

- Police were called at 12.50pm on August 3.

- The toddler was discovered by a bus driver in Kaiwaka.

- RNZ understands the 2-year-old had been in the suitcase for an hour wearing only a nappy.

- She was taken to hospital in a "minor" condition.