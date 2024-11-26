Good boy: Dog leads rescuers to missing owner

David McHaffie was flown to Wellington Hospital for assessment. Photo: Police / supplied

A man missing in Ōtaki Forks since Saturday has been found after his dog led rescuers to him.

Police said search teams located David McHaffie and his dog, Robey, a black Labrador, about 5pm on Monday.

Police had received reports of a dog barking in the Ōtaki Gorge area during their three-day search.

On Monday afternoon, Search and Rescue called out to the dog after hearing barking and were able to find him.

The search team found McHaffie a short distance away by following Robey's footprints.

Sergeant Marcus Fellerhoff said it was unlikely the man would have been found if it were not for his dog.

"Robey deserves a lot of credit in the locating and safe return of his owner. After he was found, he was given some food and water and walked out of the bush with his rescuers."

McHaffie was taken to Wellington Hospital via helicopter to be medically assessed.

Police said the family had expressed gratitude for the efforts of Search and Rescue, Police and other members of the public who assisted with the search.