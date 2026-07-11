'Good progress' made to rebuild flood-hit highway

Rock placement work is under way on SH1 near Kaikōura to repair sections of road. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi

NZTA says good progress is being made to repair and clear a closed section of State Highway 1, south of Kaikōura, eaten away by floodwaters.

The Canterbury region was battered by heavy rain earlier this week which has caused severe flooding and road damage.

The NZ Transport Agency said in a statement today that if settled weather holds, the road should be able to reopen early next week, as previously indicated.

The highway remains closed from Cheviot (in North Canterbury) to Kaikōura, while Inland Route 70/Inland Kaikōura Road to the west of Kaikōura is also closed.

A detour route via State Highways 7, 65, 6 and 63 remains available.

An eaten away section of road between Cheviot and Kaikōura. Photo: NZTA

Rocks and vegetation that came down into the road in a slip on Friday have been cleared, a spokesman for NZTA said early this afternoon.

Roading crews have kept their focus on placing rock where the highway has been eaten away by high river levels and flooding near Hawkswood/Ferniehurst, and clearing other debris and fallen trees on the road in the Hundalee Hills area, he said.

"New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi expects to have a better understanding tomorrow of when reopening of this affected section of highway will be, with Tuesday still likely to be the earliest opportunity.

"People should be aware that when the reopening does happen, it may be done in a staged way, with some initial restrictions to ensure road users are kept safe."

Rocks and vegetation brought down in a slip on Friday have been cleared. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi Icy conditions in many areas

Road users are being warned to expect ongoing severe frosts and icy conditions in inland areas of the South Island through to Monday.

The Mackenzie Basin, where crashes have been reported this morning, is forecast to have temperatures as low as -10degC, with hoar frosts, freezing fog and black ice likely to affect State Highways 8 and 80.

People are asked to travel with extra care on these roads, and to consider avoiding travel at night and early morning when the ice risk is highest.

- Allied Media