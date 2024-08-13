Govt announces end to ban on gene technology outside lab

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins visit Plant and Food labs in Mt Albert in Auckland this morning. Photo: RNZ

- The government is aiming to pass legislation and introduce a gene tech regulator before 2026

- It will be based on similar laws in Australia

- The government says it will ensure strong protections for human health and the environment

The government has confirmed plans to end to the country's nearly 30-year ban on gene technology outside the lab.

Science Minister Judith Collins has announced legislation to end the ban and set up a dedicated regulator will be introduced this year.

The move was a commitment in both the Act Party and NZ First coalition agreements.

The new law will be closely based on Australia's Gene Technology Act 2000, taking a "hybrid approach" to regulation with applications assessed under a risk framework.

It will set up a regulator to manage the risks, which would have the power to exempt specific gene technologies from regulations if it poses minimal risk, or it cannot be distinguished from what is achievable through conventional breeding techniques.

A technical advisory group of 12 scientists and researchers will also support the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment on gene technology regulation procedures and technical matters, aiming to ensure officials' interpretation of the relevant science is accurate and risks and opportunities clearly understood. A Māori focus group and an industry focus group will also provide specific advice on their areas.

"This is a major milestone in modernising gene technology laws to enable us to improve health outcomes, adapt to climate change, deliver massive economic gains and improve the lives of New Zealanders," Collins said.

"New Zealand's biotech sector, of which gene technology is a part, generated $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020. The changes we're announcing today will allow researchers and companies to further develop and commercialise their innovative products."

A document providing information about the changes said risks about gene technology - and how to manage them - was better understood now than when the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996 came into force.

It said the new law would allow greater use of gene editing, and the document said it would be risk-proportionate, evidence-based, internationally aligned, focus on management of risks, and use overseas experiences to ensure an efficient and transparent process.

"Restrictive rules and time-consuming processes have made research outside the lab almost impossible, resulting in New Zealand falling behind. These changes will bring New Zealand up to global best practice and ensure we can capitalise on the benefits," Collins said.

"Updating gene technology laws while ensuring strong protections for human health and the environment is something we campaigned on and committed to in the government's coalition agreements."

She said the government was aiming to have the law passed, and the regulator operating, by the end of 2025.

Act's Science, Innovation and Technology spokesperson Parmjeet Parmar said the move showed the coalition was "a different type of government, willing to do what Clark, Key, and Ardern failed to do even if 24 years late".

She said the move would allow scientists to make advancements to "lift human flourishing, improve environmental outcomes, and create major commercial opportunities".

"Current restrictions on gene technology have led to absurd outcomes. In one case local scientists developed a red-fleshed apple, but weren't allowed to taste test that apple in New Zealand. They had to taste it in the US instead."

She said the rules meant innovations like AgResearch's High Metabolisable Energy ryegrass, which may be able to reduce livestock methane emissions by about 15 percent, was illegal in New Zealand.