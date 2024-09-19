Govt announces new beat officers; Southern area gets four

Photo: RNZ

Police have today revealed where the additional 500 officers the government has promised to recruit and retain will be assigned.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said 160 officers would be put into community beat teams, and another 77 would be added to the National Gang Unit and frontline gang disruption units.

The remaining 263 roles will be in public safety teams, youth policing, and filling vacancies in districts.

The Southern district picks up four of the 160 beat team officers, and Tasman, Canterbury, and Southern combined get 10 of the gang unit officers.

Police were allocated $191 million over four years in Budget 2024 to recruit and retain the extra officers, plus $34.6 million to equip them.

"We are putting these additional officers where the need is greatest," Coster said.

"Having more officers on the beat is important for deterring crime and increasing feelings of public safety.

"We have already seen great success from our Community Beat Teams and are looking to continue that momentum across the country."

The deployment of additional staff to the gang units would be concentrated in areas with the highest gang activity, he said.

The National Gang Unit would support districts to plan and coordinate operations, share intelligence and good practice.

The Gang Disruption Units would be focused on enforcement - in particular once the new gangs legislation came into effect, he said.

Applications to join the NZ Police were trending up, with 1371 in July 2024 - the highest numbers of applications for any month since the national database was created in 2014.

Minister of Police Mark Mitchell said he was "thrilled" with the extra staffing.

"We've already seen the positive impact of having a higher police visibility in our CBDs. Our beat officers engage with the public and retailers, and their presence discourages crime - it's exactly what Kiwis want to see.

"Extending community beat teams into towns and regional centres will mean a more reassuring and responsive policing presence for the general public and retailers across the whole country," Mitchell said.

Community Beat Team allocations

160 overall, made up of:

Northland: 11

Tamaki Makaurau: 63

Waikato: 18

Bay of Plenty: 17

Eastern: 7

Central: 8

Wellington: 17

Tasman: 4

Canterbury: 10

Southern: 4

And one national coordinator

Gang Disruption Unit allocations

77 overall, made up of:

Northland: 7

Tamaki Makaurau: 14

Waikato: 7

Bay of Plenty: 10

Eastern: 10

Central: 7

Wellington: 7

Tasman, Canterbury, and Southern: 10

National Gang Unit: 5