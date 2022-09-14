Govt boosts teacher recruitment schemes, tutoring services

Minister of Education Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

The government is spending $24 million on recruitment initiatives aiming to bring an extra 1000 teachers into the workforce, and a further $20 million on support for students.

Announcing the move at Aotea College this afternoon, Minister of Education Chris Hipkins and Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti said they expected the $24m funding would bring in 700 teachers from overseas, and see another 300 trained up domestically.

Funding for overseas recruitment would go towards the Overseas Relocation Grant and Overseas Finders Fee - which compensate teachers and employers for the costs of immigrating and hiring internationally - and to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Teaching Council and Education Payroll to waive migrant fees.

Recruitment within New Zealand would be boosted through increased scholarships, an extra 100 school-embedded teacher training places, and expansion of the Beginning Teacher Vacancy Scheme which finds roles and extra incentives for new and returning teachers.

Hipkins said $20m funding for extra teaching and tutoring services would help students disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This will include exam preparation, workshops, tutorials and homework, and one-on-one mentoring. We know that schools are best placed to make the best decisions to target the funding where it is needed most," he said.

It would include $17.4m for secondary schools that had more students in lower socio-economic areas as determined by the Equity Index which replaced deciles.

More than $2m would support at least 2245 Māori and Pacific students in Years 11 to 13 with extra practical help with NCEA in Term 4, and an extra 500 Te Kura dual tuition summer school places would also be added.