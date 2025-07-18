Govt unveils new Institute for Advanced Technology

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (front) and Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Shane Reti. Photo: RNZ

The government has unveiled a new public research organisation focused on "supercharging" the country's economy through advanced technology.

Speaking in Auckland this morning, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the New Zealand Institute for Advanced Technology would be based focus on turning technologies like AI and quantum computing into commercial success.

The announcement follows the establishment of three public research institutes focused on Earth Science, Bioeconomy and Health and Forensic Science.

The institute will first be incubated within the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) before becoming an independent entity when legislation comes into effect in July 2026.

Luxon said it would be New Zealand's fourth institute and the cornerstone of government's plan to make a high-tech, high-value economy.

"I expect it to be forward-looking, with the support and advice of the Science Advisory Council, to invest in new areas of science that are reshaping the global economy, where we can develop excellent talent, create high-paying jobs, build new sectors and increase our export earnings," he said.

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Shane Reti said the government was committing $231 million over the next four years to the institute, which will be based in Auckland and work with other research centres, universities and industries.

"Our first major investment announced in May is already under way at Wellington Robinson Research Institute specialising in future magnetic and materials technologies and cryogenic superconducting further investments will be guided by the Prime Minister's Science Innovation and Technology Advisory Council," he said.

"New Zealand has a proud history of innovation, from agri-tech to clean energy, and these institutes will build on those strengths while unlocking new frontiers. This is not only research, it's about jobs growth and global impact, it's about delivering long term value for New Zealanders."

Asked what consideration had been given to ethical AI use, Luxon said managing the negative impacts of AI had to be done in a "multilateral" way, by working with other countries to build legislative frameworks for it.

"There is a lot more upside with AI than there is downside, and this is a country that needs to embrace a lot more AI, quantum computing, synthetic biology, all of those," he said.

"We understand the challenges around AI, but we will manage that through global forums, in terms of building out strong legislative frameworks. But the bigger opportunity is for us to get on and embrace it, because it's not coming, it's actually already here."

Luxon said New Zealand had a history of producing "incredible" scientists.

"I don't want this to be a country where we proudly say, 'oh, we invented that', and then someone else around the world commercialised it," he said.

"Just look at Denmark, right? Think about the work that they did on pharmaceuticals, around weight loss drugs, Ozempic and other things that have been huge around the world. That is powering that economy. That is a huge focused investment in science and technology."

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges said it was a move that followed clear calls from the business community to supercharge the city's tech future.

"This is just the start. We now need to double down on digital skills, commercial investment, and putting our startups on the global map," he said

Bridges said the suburb of Newmarket was a natural home for the new institute.

"Newmarket offers the full package - advanced R&D, space to scale, and commercial potential.

"I certainly hope the institute will be based at Newmarket, it is the right place for it. But regardless of the precise final location, Auckland is the right launchpad for a national push into advanced tech."