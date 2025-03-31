Greens call for PM to step in over Peters' comments

Greens' leader Chlöe Swarbrick. Photos: RNZ

NZ First leader Winston Peters.

The Green Party is demanding the Prime Minister step in over statements made by Winston Peters, saying they have led to "immense" numbers of death threats against MP Benjamin Doyle.

In a social media post on Saturday, Peters said the media needed to start asking serious questions about one of Doyle's social media accounts, "BibleBeltBussy - what the name really means and the posts - some of which have apparently been deleted".

The term "Bussy" is used by members of rainbow communities and refers to a man's anus.

"If it were any MP from a government party the media would've already headlined it. The silence from the Green Party leadership amongst the swirling allegations and innuendo online is deafening," Peters, the leader of coalition partner NZ First, wrote.

Today he said: "What we are saying is there are many questions that the Green Party and Doyle need to answer as elected representatives including the appropriateness of his posts, his language, including what "Bussy" and "Bussy Galore" mean, what the symbols he uses mean, and in particular using that language and innuendo with the nature of the pictures he posted - and why he has deleted 52 of those posts."

Doyle uses the pronouns they/them.

Doyle had posted a series of messages and images on the private account before they were an MP, including an image of their child.

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said the term had been co-opted by rainbow communities for use "oftentimes with irreverence and absurdity".

"The central conspiracy here is that the use of such a word on a private account by an MP, before they were an MP, is inherently suspicious."

Peters had "decided to double down on disinformation, fanning the flames of hatred towards the rainbow community that we have recently seen can lead to real world violence".

"We have been screening immense numbers of death threats and abuse directed at our MP, Benjamin Doyle and their child. These are driven by dangerous conspiracy thinking amplified by Destiny's Church and the Deputy Prime Minister."

She said the party had contacted Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his chief of staff directly, and was asking for him to end Peters' "attacks on the rainbow community".

"This isn't a game. We've seen Destiny's Church physically attack people at Drag Story Time only a month ago, grounded in the deeply dangerous trope that the rainbow community presents a danger to children. These attacks on Benjamin come from the same playbook.

"Enough is enough. The Prime Minister must shut down this behaviour," Swarbrick said.