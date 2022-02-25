Group sails across Cook Strait to join protest in Wellington

Around 18 people have arrived in Wellington from Picton to join the protest at Parliament. Photo: George Heard

A group of protesters have sailed across Cook Strait and arrived in Wellington to join the occupation at Parliament.

Around 18 people, including children, were seen disembarking from a boat on Queens Wharf this afternoon.

Their luggage included backpacks, rolled up yoga mates and a stroller.

Dan Suter was one of those who made the crossing onboard the vessel Seddon Park, and was taking the sighting of a dolphin on the way as a sign.

"In a way, it's a symbol of freedom. No one's telling them to get a jab."

Suter, from Christchurch, said he wanted to see the protest first-hand. He wasn't sure how long he would stay.

Cat McGowan, 24, was another of the passengers - traveling to the protest to promote freedom.

Born in Ireland but based in Christchurch, McGowan said she would be staying at the protest indefinitely.

"As long as I can handle it, mentally," she said.

A group of around 18 people have sailed across Cook Strait to join the protest in Wellington. Photo: George Heard

Asked whether she was concerned about clashes between police and protesters, McGowan said she wasn't worried for herself but for others who couldn't protect themselves.

The group's arrived on day 18 of the occupation - a day that's been relatively quiet on the police front.

However Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers has made it clear they remain committed to returning 'freedom of movement' to Wellingtonians.

He said the protest was having an unreasonably negative impact on residents, workers and students.

"This has been a difficult and disruptive time for many local residents and businesses."

Chambers also reiterated that the protest area was not safe for families, and said it was still far from being operated lawfully.

Sex offenders told to leave Wellington protest

Yesterday Corrections told two sex offenders who have been attending the protest at Parliament to leave.

The Department of Corrections says a small number of people serving community-based sentences or orders with GPS monitoring have attended the demonstration but none were known to have breached their conditions.

A spokesperson says they must not associate with a person under 16, but being at the same location as children wouldn't be a breach of their conditions, unless they had direct contact.

However, Corrections says the safety of the community is its top priority, so where it can direct someone not to attend a specific location, it's doing so.

This includes the two offenders above, along with a further seven offenders in the Wellington region, subject to extended supervision orders for sexual offending.

Earlier in the week Wellington police said they had received reports that sexual assault may have taken place at the protest at Parliament, and urged anyone concerned to come forward.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said police were the only agency able to investigate sexual assaults.

"If anyone would like to come forward to us, to talk about what may have occurred to them then please do come forward and we will work with you as best we can."