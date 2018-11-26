Gunman dead, police officer struck by car needs surgery

Police and AOS are responding to an incident in Darfield where one person is believed to have been shot. Photo: NZ Herald

The police officer run over by an armed man in Darfield, Canterbury yesterday has multiple fractures and is awaiting surgery in Christchurch Hospital.

The gunman died yesterday after hitting the police officer while attempting to flee in a vehicle, before being shot at by police.

The man was found dead soon after in his car near the Canterbury town. Details of the circumstances surrounding the man's death are still unclear.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price will speak to media this morning at the Darfield Police Station.

The injured officer was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition and today was awaiting surgery, Price said.

"The officer has multiple fractures and is being supported by family and police."

Just after 4pm yesterday police responded to an address on Bangor Rd after a man reportedly threatened a family member with a firearm.

Police said someone in the house reported the armed man had fired a weapon several times and tried to enter the house by shooting through the door.

Armed offenders squad members lay road spikes in a bid to stop the man leaving in a vehicle.

"As the officers were laying the road spikes, the man drove the vehicle toward one of the officers, hitting him and causing a serious leg injury," Price said.

"He was then shot at by police and was found deceased in his car on Bangor Rd a short time later."

Local residents earlier reported hearing gunshots and seeing multiple police cars, dog units and a helicopter rushing through town.

Darfield High School principal James Morris told the New Zealand Herald the incident unfolded around 100-200m down the road from the school.

A police cordon was still in place this morning.