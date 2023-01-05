Hamilton dairy worker held up at gunpoint

A teenager has been arrested following an aggravated robbery in Hamilton in which a dairy worker was held at gunpoint.

A police spokesperson said four armed offenders entered a dairy on River Rd shortly after 5pm yesterday, assaulted the dairy owner, and held him at gunpoint.

“This was a very traumatic and frightening incident for the dairy owner,” Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said.

“He suffered moderate injuries in the assault, however this could have ended very differently.”

An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in relation to the aggravated robbery and was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning.

He is also facing further charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and unlawful taking of motor vehicle in relation to an aggravated robbery that occurred at Blackbull Liquor Cambridge on December 11.

The robbers took a till and cigarettes from the dairy, and left the scene in a white Subaru Impreza, which had earlier been stolen.

Police are continuing to investigate the aggravated robbery and are working to identify the other offenders who were involved.

“[We] would like to hear from anyone that may have information to assist with our investigation,” said a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.