Head boy and rugby star became drug runner

Lemeki Namoa when he was head boy at Sacred Heart College in Auckland in 2017. Photo: Supplied

A former head boy and student rugby standout who was once considered a hot prospect for the Blues stood in a packed courtroom today as he was sentenced for his part in a large-scale Comancheros-run methamphetamine supply scheme.

Justice Neil Campbell ordered Lemeki Namoa - described by his lawyer as a “golden boy” who became vulnerable after his lifelong dream started to falter - to serve 12 months of home detention.

Just five years earlier, Namoa had been earning praise as captain of Sacred Heart College’s First XV rugby team and head prefect at the prestigious Auckland school. The praise continued after school, and in 2019 the outside back was named the Blues’ development player of the year.

But he grew up with friends who would later join the Comancheros motorcycle gang, and although he never expressed an interest in joining the gang himself he reconnected with the old friends as his rugby goals hit a roadblock, defence lawyer Tiffany Cooper said today.

“He didn’t seek them out and they didn’t seek him out,” Cooper said.

Among his friends was acting national commander of the Comancheros Seiana Fakaosilea, for whom he would perform “limited functions”, authorities alleged. Although they didn’t know it at the time, Fakaosilea and his fellow gang members were at that time the subject of a long-running undercover operation into multiple drug importation schemes.

Police executed a search warrant on Namoa’s home, which he shared with some gang members, in 2020 and discovered $20,000 in his bedroom. They also discovered a black and yellow vest with colours related to the gang.

Namoa pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for supply on the eve of a trial that was set to include more than a dozen others, including Fakaosilea.

Prosecutor Ben Kirkpatrick acknowledged today that Namoa was different than some of the other co-defendants in terms of his involvement. He also acknowledged Namoa’s young age and the large amount of support he has received in terms of people turning up to his sentencing and letters of support.

But he also noted the Namoa had been in possession of a kilogram of methamphetamine, which is no small amount, and sold the drugs in smaller amounts under the direction of Fakaosilea. Police intercepted text messages in which he discussed the process.

Namoa’s lawyer described the case as “very unusual” and said her client is “the exception to the rule”.

“He’s a young man who really has shown incredible talent throughout his life,” she said. “What he has done from a young age is against the odds. He was a leader among the Pasifika youth.”

Namoa received some money for his role and had access to MDMA but he did not have a significant role in the operation, Cooper argued.

Although he’s no longer with the Blues organisation, the defendant still had prospects of a continuing rugby career through North Harbour until publicity around the case caused him to be released. That in itself is a strong punishment, she said, adding that his public downfall at a young age will likely haunt him on the Internet for the rest of his life.

But he wants to earn back his former leadership role regardless, she said, urging the judge to “save him the fate that will most likely await him if he is placed in jail at his age”.

Justice Campbell agreed Namoa’s role was limited, noting that he did not direct others and he appeared to have “limited awareness of the scale” of the drug syndicate’s operation. He noted the “extraordinary amount” of letters of support from former teachers, mentors and coaches.

He also noted that Namoa is on his way towards getting a degree “helping youth with backgrounds like your own”.

“I accept your remorse is genuine and you have no desire to ever be back here again,” he said. “You are turning your life back onto a firm path.”

Namoa hugged his lawyer, family and supporters as he left the courtroom to begin serving his home detention sentence.

“I do hope that you live up to the promise you have shown,” Justice Campbell said before he also left the courtroom.