Hedge fire cuts power to dozens in Canterbury

The hedge fire cut power to dozens of homes in the area. Photo: Supplied / Chris Buchanan

A hedge fire near Rangiora knocked out power to more than 100 homes in North Canterbury this afternoon.

Mainpower reported an unplanned outage for 133 customers in the vicinity of Flaxton Rd, Mulcocks Rd, Skewbridge Rd and Lineside Rd.

Fire crews were called to the blaze, in a hedge and hay shed on Flaxton Rd. about 2.30pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said.

Late this afternoon Fenz said it had been contained to one property and had not spread.

The occupants of the property were evacuated as a precaution, and a hay barn was destroyed.

Two helicopters that were fighting the fire have since been grounded.

About 60 firefighters are working to dampen down the area and will remain onsite into the evening.

Road closures are in place at the corner of Fernside and Flaxton Rds and the corner of Flaxton and Skewbridge Rds.

Firefighters at the scene on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: RNZ

Police earlier said they were investigating.

- RNZ/Star News