The Hoff makes another NZ stop-off

Christchurch resident Sheldon Taramai poses for a photo with David Hasselhoff. Photo: Supplied via Chris Lynch Media

United States actor David Hasselhoff has been spotted in central Christchurch.

The Baywatch and Knight Rider star was seen this afternoon on High St, opposite the ONE NZ building, in the central city.

He had a film crew with him.

Hasselhoff has been in New Zealand filming a television show with Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby.

The duo and their film crew were also spotted at Invercargill Airport last Sunday when they got a flight to Stewart Island.

"The Hoff" and Darby were there as part of an upcoming travel series and interviewed residents on the island.

They also went on a cheese roll tasting excursion and visited Queens Park, Invercargill.