Homes destroyed in large Auckland blaze

Firefighters from across Auckland have put out a large blaze that has destroyed several homes on Coronation Rd in Māngere Bridge.

Five structures have been razed in the fire, which was reported just before 3am.

Emergency services also evacuated houses neighbouring the blaze, which was next to the market garden and church opposite Black Bridge Reserve.

Several road blocks were in place manned by fire and police, with a stretch of Coronation Rd closed between Walmsley Rd and the Coronation Rd off-ramp to State Highway 20.

The offramp is now open but a section of Coronation Rd remains closed.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Gareth Lewis said multiple calls had come in from 2.58am about a house fire in the suburb.

“On arrival, we found multiple houses well involved in fire,” he said.

Just after 5am the blaze was at a third alarm, with 14 fire trucks in attendance including three ladder trucks and three specialist appliances.

Everyone was accounted for and fire investigators were attending.

St John said one ambulance attended the scene but no patients were treated.

Houses evacuated, church appears unharmed

A photographer at the scene said the fire was behind and to the west of the church at 148 Coronation Rd, Siasi Tokaikolo ‘ia Kalaisi - ‘Api ko Nasaleti.

However, the church did not appear to be damaged. He could not see if firefighters were protecting the building. When he arrived a fire service ladder truck was blasting water from the air.

Police said in a statement they had set up a cordon around the affected area and evacuated residents of nearby addresses on Mountain Rd and Koru St as a precaution.

The New Zealand Herald’s photographer said many families on Kamaka Rd had also left their homes as they were close to the fire and fire crews were protecting properties on Koru St close to the blaze.

Dozens of neighbours were standing around watching. He could hear three or four small explosions or bangs and thick smoke was drifting over Māngere.

A firefighter at the scene told TVNZ five structures had been destroyed after the fire began in an old building. Due to the age of the buildings there could be an asbestos risk.