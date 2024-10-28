Homicide inquiry after death in Gisborne

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A homicide investigation is under way after a man who was taken to hospital in Gisborne with severe injuries died this morning.
Police were alerted at 4.20am after the man was taken to hospital, they said in a statement. He died a short time later.
Investigators believe he was injured at a home in Tolerton Ave.
A scene guard is in place and scene examinations are being carried out.
Police asked for anyone with information to contact them.
- RNZ