Homicide inquiry after death in Gisborne

    A homicide investigation is under way after a man who was taken to hospital in Gisborne with severe injuries died this morning.

    Police were alerted at 4.20am after the man was taken to hospital, they said in a statement. He died a short time later.

    Investigators believe he was injured at a home in Tolerton Ave.

    A scene guard is in place and scene examinations are being carried out.

    Police asked for anyone with information to contact them.

