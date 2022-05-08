Sunday, 8 May 2022

Homicide investigation after body found at Taranaki campground

    Police are treating a man's death in Taranaki as a homicide after discovering his body at a Tāngarākau campground on Saturday.

    Police received a report at around 7am and arrived at the campground to find the man's body.

    Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan says Taranaki CIB has opened an investigation into the incident, which will be based out of Stratford.

    Sheridan says the community will notice an increased police presence in Whangamōmona and Tāngarākau over the coming days while a scene examination takes place.

    "At this stage, formal identification and next of kin notifications have not yet been completed, so Police are unable to release the victim's name at this time."

     

