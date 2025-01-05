'Horrendous' day for some but better weather on the way

Photo: RNZ

It is by no means a "bummer summer" despite the cool temperatures and wet weather seen by much of the country since Christmas, a forecaster says.

Warmer temperatures and drier weather were set to return in the second half January, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) meteorologist Chris Brandolino said.

This year's La Nina and El Nino weather patterns had not behaved as expected, with south and southwest air flows bringing temperatures down abruptly in the last two weeks, he said.

But earlier, most of December had been "exceptionally warm", with everywhere - bar two locations on Rakiura Stewart Island - seeing above average temperatures.

So far the summer was "mixed", Brandolino said, but it was far from over.

"There was very warm, hot weather in December and that seems so far away now.... There's no doubt about it we are seeing a change in the weather pattern. We're seeing more air flows from the south and southwest, and as a consequence, our temperatures have responded by going down."

The change in airflows since Christmas had "brought about some beneficial rains for places like eastern portions of the North Island, who are recovering from some really significant, profound dryness".

Unfortunately, it had "come at the cost of some enjoyable summer weather", Brandolino said.

Sunday would be "a horrendous, horrendous day weather-wise", he said.

"I won't sugarcoat it... especially in the context of summer for the lower and eastern North Island, there's gonna be gusty winds."

Wellington would see "some showers, but it'll be the chill of the wind that'll be grabbing weather headlines", he said.

"You won't be want to be at the beach. You want to be inside, it'll seem like an early mid-spring day, quite frankly."

Hawke's Bay and Gisborne would also see more showers and "gusty wind, chilly temperatures. Just a day where you don't want to be outside enjoying the picnic or at the beach".

MetService forecaster Micky Malivuk said it had been an "unusual" summer, particularly as people expected good weather in late December and early January when they were on holiday.

Brandolino said the second half of January should be warmer, and drier, for everyone.

In the meantime, the west and south of the South Island was the place to be for those not returning to the office next week, he added.

"If you want to enjoy some good January weather, give it another week and head to the South Island. [It] is looking really good from 10-20 January. There's like a 10- to 14-day stretch for Southland, Otago, West Coast where there won't be much rain.

"It'll probably be warmer than it than it usually is, and that's probably one place where it looks pretty good to be if you're a holidaymaker."