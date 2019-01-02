Horse rider found dead

A woman has been found dead following a suspected horse-riding incident in Waikato.

Police were called to Wilson Rd in Otaua, south of Waiuku, about 3.50pm yesterday following a report of a missing person.

A Police Search and Rescue team located her body about 8.10pm.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

People in the community had been posting about the woman during the day.

One person said the woman was seen riding a grey horse with another horse running alongside her.

She also had several dogs with her, the poster said.

The animals were found but the woman was not located until much later.