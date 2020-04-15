Huge waves hit Wellington coast, person rescued

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A big southerly swell is causing 6-metre waves to crash onto the road between Breaker Bay and Owhiro Bay.
Fire and Emergency said about three properties have been evacuated.
Wellington Free Ambulance said one person had to be rescued after being swept out to sea and is now in a moderate condition in hospital.
Spokesperson Richard Maclean says council contractors and emergency services are on site to help clear the roads and support residents.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the South Coast
The section of Breaker Bay Rd and Moa Pt Rd between Mantell Street in Seatoun and Cochrane Street, Lyall Bay, is closed.