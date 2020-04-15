Huge waves hit Wellington coast, person rescued

A southerly swell is causing large waves to crash onto roads. Photo: RNZ

Freak waves on Wellington's south coast have left a person in hospital and forced residents to evacuate their homes.

A big southerly swell is causing 6-metre waves to crash onto the road between Breaker Bay and Owhiro Bay.

Fire and Emergency said about three properties have been evacuated.

Wellington Free Ambulance said one person had to be rescued after being swept out to sea and is now in a moderate condition in hospital.

Beach debris has been strewn all over the road in parts of the south coast. Photo: RNZ

Wellington City Council said the water has caused damage to garages, homes and left debris on the roads.

Spokesperson Richard Maclean says council contractors and emergency services are on site to help clear the roads and support residents.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the South Coast

The section of Breaker Bay Rd and Moa Pt Rd between Mantell Street in Seatoun and Cochrane Street, Lyall Bay, is closed.