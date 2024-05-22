Huia feather sells for record $46,000 at auction

The feather was auctioned at Webb's Auction House in Auckland, 116 years after the last confirmed sighting of the bird. Photo: Webb's

A huia feather has broken the record for the most expensive feather ever sold at auction.

The feather was auctioned at Webb's Auction House in Auckland, 116 years after the last confirmed sighting of the bird.

Head of decorative arts at Webb's, Leah Morris, told Morning Report that the feather was expected to go for $2000-$3000, and the winning bid of $46,521 exceeded all expectations.

"We were very surprised to see such a wonderful result."

Morris said there were about four people phone bidding for clients on the feather, as well as a number of people in the room and bidders online.

While Webb's could not discuss who purchased the feather, Morris did confirm they lived in New Zealand.

"This feather in particular, it was registered as taonga tūturu in 2013, so we were required to treat it as such.

"That means you have to be a registered collector with the Ministry of Culture and Heritage to purchase it, and we also have to update the ministry on the movement of the feather."

Morris said the huge interest in the feather was due to the fact that it was a good example of a huia feather.

"This feather in particular, it's really retained its iridescent sheen, the feather looks great, there's no insect damage."

Morris said that Webb's took care to frame the feather behind UV protected glass, and it was on archival paper.

"We're hoping it has a really long and healthy life."