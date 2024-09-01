Murder charge after shooting death in Auckland

A man has been arrested after the death of another man in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga last night.

Police were called to a Selwyn St address about 9.45pm after a man was reported to have sustained a gunshot wound.

Emergency services attended and the man received first aid, but he died at the scene.

Police this afternoon said a 32-year-old man would appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

"We hope the swift arrest helps reassure members of the community," police said, and said nobody else is being sought in relation to the death.

A scene guard was in place overnight, and a scene examination was taking place today.