Man, woman charged over fatal Auckland stabbing

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a person was stabbed in Auckland's Mount Wellington on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to an address on Tomuri Place shortly before 1.30pm, after receiving reports of a stabbing. A man found with critical injuries died at the scene.

A 24-year-old woman was also charged with being a party to murder. Both accused will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.

Mount Wellington residents should expect an increased presence in the area as the scene examination continues, police said.

A postmortem was due to take place on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said he knew it would be a shock to the community, but the incident appeared to be isolated.

Details about the man who died had not yet been released.