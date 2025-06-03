National, Labour lose ground in latest poll

Image: NZME

The coalition could hold on to power, while National, Labour and ACT all lose support in the latest 1News-Verian poll shows.

With small increases for New Zealand First, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori, the results would give the coalition a 63-seat majority, to the opposition's 58.

Support for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also remains steady, while Labour's Chris Hipkins falls slightly.

• National: 34 percent, down 2 percentage points (43 seats)

• Labour: 29 percent, down 3 (37 seats)

• Greens: 12 percent, up 2 (15 seats)

• ACT: 8 percent, down 1 points (10 seats)

• NZ First: 8 percent, up 1 (10 seats)

• Te Pāti Māori: 4 percent, up 1 (6 seats)

Four parties outside Parliament all registered 1 point of support: TOP (The Opportunities Party, down 1), New Zeal (up 1), the NZ Outdoor and Freedoms Party (steady), and Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party (up 1).

People saying they did not know who they would vote for, or refused to answer, accounted for 11 percent of responses.

There were only minor changes on the preferred prime minister stakes, with Luxon holding his lead over Hipkins.

Preferred prime minister:

• Christopher Luxon: 23 percent - steady

• Chris Hipkins: 19 percent - down 1 point

• Winston Peters: 6 percent, down 1

• Chlöe Swarbrick: 5 percent, up 1

• David Seymour: 4 percent, up 1

The poll surveyed 1002 eligible voters and was weighted for demographics, with a margin of error of 3.1 percent at the 95 percent confidence interval. It was conducted between 24 and 28 May.

The sample for mobile phones is selected by random dialling using probability sampling, and the online sample is collected using an online panel. Undecided voters, non-voters and those who refused to answer are excluded from the data on party support.

Polls compare to the most recent poll by the same polling company, as different polls can use different methodologies. They are intended to track trends in voting preferences, showing a snapshot in time, rather than be a completely accurate predictor of the final election result.