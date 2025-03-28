Illegal home-kill businessman fined $8k

Peni Naivaluvou was sentenced for running an illegal home kill business. Photo: SPCA

An Auckland man who ran an illegal home-kill business - killing and selling pigs and a chicken - has been sentenced and fined $8000.

Peni Naivaluvou, 64, appeared in the Papakura District Court on Friday for the illegal slaughter and selling of animals, and failing to comply with a notice of direction to stop the home kill operation.

New Zealand Food Safety, who prosecuted the man, said the business was not registered and, therefore, not subject to food safety standards.

Naivaluvou was prohibited from killing or selling animals after a 2022/2023 investigation where a covert Food Safety investigator bought one of his slaughtered pigs and issued him a notice of direction to stop operations.

However, Naivaluvou ignored the noticed he was served.

"Mr Naivaluvou told New Zealand Food Safety investigators he understood the requirements of the Notice of Direction but continued to operate as an illegal home kill business, slaughtering pigs and at least one chicken," New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said.

Arbuckle said the majority of operators in New Zealand followed the rules.

"Those who try to avoid registration and operate outside New Zealand's stringent food safety rules are taking unacceptable risks with consumer safety and putting our international reputation at risk.

"When we find evidence of people deliberately flouting the law, we take action and there are consequences - as we've seen from the court's response," he said.