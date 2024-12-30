Immigration border staff to strike on New Year's Eve

Auckland Airport. File photo

Immigration border staff will begin strike action on New Year's Eve during the busy summer travel period, following the government's refusal to offer a pay rise.

About 3000 Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) union members began striking earlier this month but border staff, who are essential workers, had to give longer notice.

The action - beginning 6am on Tuesday - includes about 100 Public Service Association (PSA) members working at the border not doing any unpaid work, and taking rest and meal breaks together at specific times.

PSA acting national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said staff had been "totally disrespected" by the government, with pay talks dragging on for almost a year.

"Border operations staff and all MBIE workers deserve a fair pay rise that respects the valuable work they do across the economy and one that reflects the cost-of-living pressures on their budgets - the PSA will keep pushing for that," said Fleur Fitzsimons.

There could be some disruption at the border as a result of the low-level strike action, but that would ramp up if MBIE did not come to the table with a better offer, she said.

"We've deliberately started with low-level action.

"We're hoping to send a message to MBIE and the government that these workers are serious, and that further large-scale industrial action won't be necessary, but we're not ruling that out."

Escalated action would cause major disruption around the country, she said.

Immigration staff at New Zealand's international airports and ports ensured travellers arriving and leaving the country were properly documented, said Fitzsimons.

They also worked alongside customs, police, the Ministry for Primary Industries and other agencies to keep the country safe from threats and hazards by reducing the risks from people, goods, or craft arriving at the border.

MBIE has been approached for comment.