Incident sparks lockdown in Nelson schools

Photo: Getty Images

Schools are in lockdown and a road is closed in Nelson following what police are describing as an incident.

Police have provided few details of what has occurred, but say they're responding to an incident in the Nayland Road area.

Some of the nearby schools are in lockdown as a precaution, police say.

Nayland Primary School said on Facebook that all students are safe and asks people not to contact the school or come to the school.

Updates will be provided via email and Facebook, it said.

Songer Street and Whakatu Drive have cordons in place.

Police say they do not believe there is any threat to public safety at this time but the public is asked to avoid the area.