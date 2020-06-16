Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Infectious disease doctor on Labour list

    By Daisy Hudson
    Claire Szabo.
    Their performances during the Covid-19 pandemic may have led to differing fortunes for two high-profile candidates on the Labour Party list.

    University of Otago Wellington campus infectious disease expert Ayesha Verrall, who was born in Invercargill and grew up in Te Anau, and was one of the leading voices during the outbreak, has been catapulted to No18 on the party list.

    She was a prominent adviser to the Government on contact tracing.

    Her position means she is likely to become an MP after September’s election.

    She is also just one place behind Health Minister and Dunedin North MP David Clark, who has been demoted from ninth on the list in 2017 to 17.

    It comes after several highly publicised breaches of New Zealand’s Covid lockdown led to him offering his resignation to the Prime Minister, and barely clinging on to his role.

    A spokesman for Dr Clark did not respond to a request for comment.

    It was a mixed bag for other Southern candidates.

    Dr Verrall, whose parents still live in Te Anau, said her ranking came as a "total surprise".

    "I’m just thrilled by the confidence the party has shown in me."

    She dismissed any concerns about her impartiality when making public comments about the Government's response to Covid-19.

    She said she made no public comments after she submitted her candidate application in May 5.

    "In the last few months, you've come to know me as a doctor and an infectious diseases expert through my work on contact tracing," she said yesterday.

    "I'm standing because the pandemic has made clear to me that we can't afford to leave the job of improving the public health system for another day."

    Dr Verrall would not say if she wanted to be health minister — "that's a decision for the prime minister; I'm happy to take any opportunity I'm given to work for better health for New Zealanders".

    "I have to run a campaign and I have to focus on doing that to raise the party vote to bring other great candidates into Parliament with us."

    Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatane was the next highest ranked at No31.

    Dunedin lawyer Rachel Brooking, who unsuccessfully contested the party’s Taieri nomination, was placed at 48.

    Ms Brooking (44) said she was pleased and excited with her ranking.

    If Labour’s strong post-Covid polling continued, she might land a place in Parliament.

    "Hopefully it will continue and I’ll be another Dunedin, and very strong Southern, voice in the House."

    Invercargill list MP Dr Liz Craig was placed at 43, Taieri candidate Ingrid Leary was at 61, and Waitaki candidate Liam Wairepo was second to last at 83.

    Ms Leary said she was confident she would shore up a win in the seat, which was created from changes to the Dunedin South boundaries.

    "Geographically the boundaries have changed, but the population density still lies in what was Dunedin South. It has historically been a Labour stronghold."

    She will square off against National Party candidate Liam Kernaghan, Green Party candidate Scott Willis, and Act New Zealand candidate Robert Andrews for the seat.

    Dr Craig was similarly focused on her electorate race, saying she had "unfinished business" after her first term in Parliament.

    She dropped from 31 on the 2017 list.

    Her ranking reflected the "really great team coming through", including new candidates and the return of Labour’s Maori MPs to the list, she said.

    She faces an uphill battle in flipping the traditionally safe blue seat, which will be contested by new National Party candidate Penny Simmonds.

    As for Mr Wairepo, the 21-year-old said he was not surprised about his list ranking.

    "This is my first election, I was realistic going into it," he said. — Additional reporting The New Zealand Herald

     

    Labour’s list for the 2020 general election

    1. Jacinda Ardern

    2. Kelvin Davis

    3. Grant Robertson

    4. Phil Twyford

    5. Megan Woods

    6. Chris Hipkins

    7. Andrew Little

    8. Carmel Sepuloni

    9. David Parker

    10. Nanaia Mahuta

    11. Trevor Mallard

    12. Stuart Nash

    13 Iain Lees-Galloway

    14. Jenny Salesa

    15. Damien O’Connor

    16. Kris Faafoi

    17. David Clark

    18. Ayesha Verrall

    19. Peeni Henare

    20. Willie Jackson

    21. Aupito William Sio

    22. Poto Williams

    23. Vanushi Walters

    24. Michael Wood

    25. Adrian Rurawhe

    26. Raymond Huo

    27. Kiri Allan

    28. Kieran McAnulty

    29. Louisa Wall

    30. Meka Whaitiri

    31. Rino Tirikatene

    32. Camilla Belich

    33. Priyanca Radhakrishnan

    34. Jan Tinetti

    35. Deborah Russell

    36. Marja Lubeck

    37. Angie Warren-Clark

    38. Willow-Jean Prime

    39. Tamati Coffey

    40. Naisi Chen

    41. Jo Luxton

    42. Jamie Strange

    43. Liz Craig

    44. Ibrahim Omer

    45. Duncan Webb

    46. Anahila Kanongata’a-Suisuiki

    47. Ginny Andersen

    48. Rachel Brooking

    49. Paul Eagle

    50. Helen White

    51. Barbara Edmonds

    52. Angela Roberts

    53. Shanan Halbert

    54. Neru Leavasa

    55. Tracey McLellan

    56. Lemauga Lydia Sosene

    57. Steph Lewis

    58. Dan Rosewarne

    59. Rachel Boyack

    60. Arena Williams

    61. Ingrid Leary

    62. Soraya Peke-Mason

    63. Lotu Fuli

    64. Sarah Pallett

    65. Gaurav Sharma

    66. Emily Henderson

    67. Terisa Ngobi

    68. Kurt Taogaga

    69. Kerrin Leoni

    70. Reuben Davidson

    71. Zahra Hussaini

    72. Janet Holborow

    73. Romy Udanga

    74. Ala’ Al-Bustanji

    75. Glen Bennett

    76. Monina Hernandez

    77. Claire Mahon

    78. Jon Mitchell

    79. Nathaniel Blomfield

    80. Nerissa Henry

    81. Mathew Flight

    82. Shirin Brown

    83. Liam Wairepo

    84. Georgie Dansey

     

