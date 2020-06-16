Infectious disease doctor on Labour list

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
University of Otago Wellington campus infectious disease expert Ayesha Verrall, who was born in Invercargill and grew up in Te Anau, and was one of the leading voices during the outbreak, has been catapulted to No18 on the party list.
She was a prominent adviser to the Government on contact tracing.
Her position means she is likely to become an MP after September’s election.
She is also just one place behind Health Minister and Dunedin North MP David Clark, who has been demoted from ninth on the list in 2017 to 17.
It comes after several highly publicised breaches of New Zealand’s Covid lockdown led to him offering his resignation to the Prime Minister, and barely clinging on to his role.
A spokesman for Dr Clark did not respond to a request for comment.
It was a mixed bag for other Southern candidates.
Dr Verrall, whose parents still live in Te Anau, said her ranking came as a "total surprise".
"I’m just thrilled by the confidence the party has shown in me."
She dismissed any concerns about her impartiality when making public comments about the Government's response to Covid-19.
She said she made no public comments after she submitted her candidate application in May 5.
"In the last few months, you've come to know me as a doctor and an infectious diseases expert through my work on contact tracing," she said yesterday.
"I'm standing because the pandemic has made clear to me that we can't afford to leave the job of improving the public health system for another day."
Dr Verrall would not say if she wanted to be health minister — "that's a decision for the prime minister; I'm happy to take any opportunity I'm given to work for better health for New Zealanders".
"I have to run a campaign and I have to focus on doing that to raise the party vote to bring other great candidates into Parliament with us."
Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatane was the next highest ranked at No31.
Dunedin lawyer Rachel Brooking, who unsuccessfully contested the party’s Taieri nomination, was placed at 48.
Ms Brooking (44) said she was pleased and excited with her ranking.
If Labour’s strong post-Covid polling continued, she might land a place in Parliament.
"Hopefully it will continue and I’ll be another Dunedin, and very strong Southern, voice in the House."
Invercargill list MP Dr Liz Craig was placed at 43, Taieri candidate Ingrid Leary was at 61, and Waitaki candidate Liam Wairepo was second to last at 83.
Ms Leary said she was confident she would shore up a win in the seat, which was created from changes to the Dunedin South boundaries.
"Geographically the boundaries have changed, but the population density still lies in what was Dunedin South. It has historically been a Labour stronghold."
She will square off against National Party candidate Liam Kernaghan, Green Party candidate Scott Willis, and Act New Zealand candidate Robert Andrews for the seat.
Dr Craig was similarly focused on her electorate race, saying she had "unfinished business" after her first term in Parliament.
She dropped from 31 on the 2017 list.
Her ranking reflected the "really great team coming through", including new candidates and the return of Labour’s Maori MPs to the list, she said.
She faces an uphill battle in flipping the traditionally safe blue seat, which will be contested by new National Party candidate Penny Simmonds.
As for Mr Wairepo, the 21-year-old said he was not surprised about his list ranking.
"This is my first election, I was realistic going into it," he said. — Additional reporting The New Zealand Herald
Labour’s list for the 2020 general election
1. Jacinda Ardern
2. Kelvin Davis
3. Grant Robertson
4. Phil Twyford
5. Megan Woods
6. Chris Hipkins
7. Andrew Little
8. Carmel Sepuloni
9. David Parker
10. Nanaia Mahuta
11. Trevor Mallard
12. Stuart Nash
13 Iain Lees-Galloway
14. Jenny Salesa
15. Damien O’Connor
16. Kris Faafoi
17. David Clark
18. Ayesha Verrall
19. Peeni Henare
20. Willie Jackson
21. Aupito William Sio
22. Poto Williams
23. Vanushi Walters
24. Michael Wood
25. Adrian Rurawhe
26. Raymond Huo
27. Kiri Allan
28. Kieran McAnulty
29. Louisa Wall
30. Meka Whaitiri
31. Rino Tirikatene
32. Camilla Belich
33. Priyanca Radhakrishnan
34. Jan Tinetti
35. Deborah Russell
36. Marja Lubeck
37. Angie Warren-Clark
38. Willow-Jean Prime
39. Tamati Coffey
40. Naisi Chen
41. Jo Luxton
42. Jamie Strange
43. Liz Craig
44. Ibrahim Omer
45. Duncan Webb
46. Anahila Kanongata’a-Suisuiki
47. Ginny Andersen
48. Rachel Brooking
49. Paul Eagle
50. Helen White
51. Barbara Edmonds
52. Angela Roberts
53. Shanan Halbert
54. Neru Leavasa
55. Tracey McLellan
56. Lemauga Lydia Sosene
57. Steph Lewis
58. Dan Rosewarne
59. Rachel Boyack
60. Arena Williams
61. Ingrid Leary
62. Soraya Peke-Mason
63. Lotu Fuli
64. Sarah Pallett
65. Gaurav Sharma
66. Emily Henderson
67. Terisa Ngobi
68. Kurt Taogaga
69. Kerrin Leoni
70. Reuben Davidson
71. Zahra Hussaini
72. Janet Holborow
73. Romy Udanga
74. Ala’ Al-Bustanji
75. Glen Bennett
76. Monina Hernandez
77. Claire Mahon
78. Jon Mitchell
79. Nathaniel Blomfield
80. Nerissa Henry
81. Mathew Flight
82. Shirin Brown
83. Liam Wairepo
84. Georgie Dansey