Injured penguin nursed back to health with fish smoothies

The penguin was found by a member of the public on Wellington’s South Coast at Moa Point last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A seriously injured penguin found on Wellington’s coastline is improving gradually after having surgery, with the help of an incubator and fish smoothies.

The kororā was found by a member of the public on Wellington’s South Coast on Thursday and was taken to The Nest Te Kōhanga at Wellington Zoo’s vet hospital.

Senior veterinarian Kirsten Anderson said it was difficult to know for certain how the penguin was injured because the wound on his neck was at least two weeks old.

“We think, having reviewed the photos and the pattern of the injury, that it’s more likely to be something manmade, so either a boat propeller or some sharp fishing line.

“It does look like something that’s happened around the coastline, certainly by accident.”

When the young adult penguin was brought to Wellington Zoo he only weighed 560g, which is about half the weight he should be, Anderson said.

“It was pretty shocking... he really is just skin and bones.”

The kororā was in a critical state but stable and showing gradual signs of improvement after surgery, Anderson said.

He was brighter and had started eating a smoothie of white fish, salmon and vitamins through a feeding tube.

“He’s definitely more interactive. Just this morning we saw him starting to preen, so preening his little feathers and his tummy and starting to stand a little bit for himself as well.”

The penguin is currently in the small and contained space of an incubator, Anderson said.

“He feels safe and secure and we can control the temperature and humidity in there. One of the main things that sick birds struggle with is regulating their own temperature, so it’s really important to keep him warm while he’s recovering.”

But Anderson said he was still not out of the woods yet and if he made it through this critical stage, it was a fairly long road to recovery.

He will need to gain weight, get fit and strong so he can hunt in the wild, and become waterproof again.

Anderson said the majority of kororā brought in for treatment have either been attacked by a predator like a dog or been hit by a car.

“Human activity puts a lot of pressure on our native species not just kororā and that seems to be particularly evident in urban ecosystems like Wellington where we just live so closely alongside vulnerable birds and reptiles.”