Interim suppression for man accused of killing officer

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming. Photo: NZ Police

The man accused of killing a police officer has been remanded in custody after appearing in the Nelson District Court.

He was given interim name suppression for seven days and remanded without plea.

No bail application was made.

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming died after she and her colleague, Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsey, were hit by a vehicle in Buxton Square in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Two members of the public were also injured in this incident. One woman received a broken arm and a man who came to assist police was injured in his shoulder. A third police officer was assessed for a concussion and discharged from hospital.

In court on Friday, Judge Richard Russell also made order prohibiting all media - including social media - from publishing a video of the incident.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and faces eight charges - including murder, attempted murder, assault using a vehicle as a weapon, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was due to appear at the High Court in Nelson on February 14.