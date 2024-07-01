Interislander sailings cancelled due to rough seas

Kaitaki Interislander ferry. FILE PHOTO: NZ HERALD

Some Cook Strait ferry services are being cancelled due to expected rough weather.

Swells of between four and six metres are forecast between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.

All Interislander ferry services are now cancelled from 8.30pm on Tuesday until the 8.45am sailing on Thursday.

"Safety of our passengers and crew is our key priority," Interislander said on its website.

"We are not anticipating Kaitaki returning to service before the 8:45 am sailing on Thursday 4 July unless there is a significant improvement in the weather."

All sailings were on Kaitaki - as Aratere is already out of action after grounding shortly after departing Picton last month.

Affected passengers are being contacted directly.

Meanwhile, the Bluebridge ferries are still operating.

It says it is monitoring the forecast and will tell customers via text and email if sailings are cancelled.