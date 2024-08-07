Invincibles to finally be licked

The NZ Post Invincibles stamp collection. Photo: supplied

NZ Post are commemorating the 100th anniversary of the All Black Invincibles with the release of stamps celebrating the team's unbeaten record. The Invincibles won all 32 matches on their tour of the United Kingdom, Ireland, France and Canada.

After a six-week sea voyage, the team arrived in England, where they had a little over a week to regain form and fitness. Despite initial doubt from commentators and injuries and illness playing their part, the team appeared almost indestructible on the field earning the team the moniker 'Invincibles'.

On their return, thousands packed the wharfs of Wellington harbour to welcome the team home, and official celebrations were hosted by the Wellington City Mayor and at Parliament.

To be released on August 7, the collection features original black and white photos from the tour and were sourced from the archives at the New Zealand Rugby Museum in Palmerston North. The museum holds hundreds of photos of the tour, with director Stephen Berg saying he is "really thrilled about the stamps coming out".

"The Invincibles are massively important. They are the team that set the standard… they were the most famous, made us want to be a rugby nation, be passionate about continuing that winning record. It wasn't until 1987 (the World Cup winning All Blacks) that we had a team that could rival the Invincibles."

It's not the first time the Invincibles have been recognised in stamp form, with a stamp of famous fullback George Nēpia released in 1990.

The Invincibles - New Zealand Rugby Football team of 1924. Photo: PA via Getty Images

The stamps follow on from a temporary display set up for the recent All Blacks v England test match at Eden Park, which showed memorable moments from the Invincibles tour as well as Nēpia's game worn jersey.

NZ Post's Collectables programme and content manager Lynette Townsend said the stamps have been intentionally designed to look like a scrapbook and drew on the language at the time of the tour.

Featuring on the $2.30 stamp is Invincibles Scottish-born captain Clifford (Cliff) Porter who has been described as one of the pioneers of rugby in Wellington. Porter represented New Zealand in 41 international matches, seven of them at full test level, scoring 16 tries.

His daughter Elaine Westlake says her father, who passed away in 1976, would have been quietly thrilled to know he was chosen to be on a NZ Post stamp.

"He would have pretended to be embarrassed but I know he would have been thrilled," she said.

Wing Gus Hart, who features on the $3.60 stamp, had a short but very unique career. He played only 29 first class matches in all, of which 17 were for the All Blacks, and scored 23 tries on the tour. One of which was a crucial late try in an 8-3 win over Welsh province Llanelli, which preserved the side's winning record after 28 tour matches.

As well as the stamps, the New Zealand Rugby Museum has an exhibition of the team, as well as many other pieces of All Black memorabilia.

"It tells the story of the Invincibles in three display cabinets, and our tons of photos. So you can dig to your heart's content." Berg said.

The stamps

• $2.30 Cliff Porter leads the All Blacks out for their first match against Devon. The fern on their jerseys has an unusual shape. The jerseys were made and embroidered for the team in England.

• $3.60 Gus Hart sends a Frenchman flying backwards at Colombes Stadium, Paris. Won 37 - nil the All Blacks scored 11 tries in an overwhelming victory.

• $4.90 George Nēpia leads the Haka on the Saint Helen's ground before the fifth match, against Swansea. Nēpia became known for his exceptional skills as a fullback and played all 32 games.

• $5.60 Maurice Brownlie in the headgear leaps with two hands. The Invincibles attracted massive crowds who were drawn in by their silky skills on muddy grounds. Lineouts could be lotteries with slippery balls.