Jetski found in search for man trying to cross Cook Strait

The person failed to arrive at their destination on Plimmerton Beach near Wellington. Photo: RNZ

A jetski believed to belong to a missing man has been found in Cook Strait.

The man vanished after setting out to cross the strait from the Tasman District, at the top of the South Island.

Police say the person launched on Monday morning but never arrived at their destination at Plimmerton Beach in Porirua.

They said his jetski had been found at Cook Rock, off the top off the South Island.

Police and SAR teams had been conducting a water search with the assistance of Coastguard and RCCNZ.

The search and rescue operation began on Monday with police vessel Lady Elizabeth IV, Marlborough Search and Rescue and Bluebridge Rescue.