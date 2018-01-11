Jim Anderton farewelled in Christchurch

Former Deputy Prime Minister Jim Anderton is being farewelled today at a Requiem Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the city. Photo: NZ Herald

Hundreds of people gathered at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Addington, Christchurch, for Jim Anderton's funeral. Anderton died at the weekend, two weeks shy of his 80th birthday.

Among politicians past and present to pay their respects are ​​Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Wigram MP and Cabinet Minister Megan Woods (Anderton's successor in Wigram), Christchurch Mayor and former Labour MP Lianne Dalziel, Auckland Mayor and former Labour leader Phil Goff, former Labour leader David Cunliffe, and Christchurch-based MPs including Labour's Ruth Dyson, Poto Williams and National's Gerry Brownlee and David Carter.

Labour's general secretary Andrew Kirton, former party president Mike Williams, and Council of Trade Unions general secretary Sam Huggard are also attending. Former Labour MPs Clayton Cosgrove and Maryan Street also in attendance.

A big screen displayed photographs and cartoons of Anderton during his 50-odd years of public service, accompanied by music which included Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, Art Garfunkel's Bright Eyes and Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On.

Father John Craddock began the service and the entrance music was Chariots of Fire.

Grandchildren and godchildren Gemma Hill, Isabella White, Carlo Pagani, Brad Hill, Paige Hill and Amy Hill act as former deputy prime minister Jim Anderton's pallbearers at his Requiem Mass. Photo: NZ Herald

Anderton's grandchildren were the pallbearers. Te Kahu Whata-a-rangi Anderton-Graham carried a photograph of Anderton.

Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger and former National MP Philip Burdon were also attending.

Chris Anderton, Jim's son, gave the first eulogy.

He said his dad was known for his go-karting exploits growing up in Auckland's Grey Lynn. He was also a member of a notorious window-breaking gang that broke some windows in 1948.

"There were no prosecutions. Dad, I think it's safe to say you got away with it."

He was also an organiser who loved to win, no matter what the game was, and was an avid reader who interpreted all of Spike Milligan's voices.

"He instilled a love of fishing in my younger brother ... you could say he was overqualified as the Minister of Fisheries."

He taught the joys of cricket, "a game we played and watched together endless times".

He also "loved pies".

"He had a great love of music and introduced us to his idols Bob Dylan, The Beatles and Simon and Garfunkel to name a few. He loved to harmonise."

He is now in the executive in the sky where he will guide Jacinda Ardern to "free dental care".

Fighting tears, Chris Anderton started singing Tom Petty's I Won't Back Down, adding that he was sad that his father would not be there to harmonise.

The service heard the Prayers of the Faithful. They were themed around fighting for a fairer and just society, to help the disadvantaged, and for the carers that helped Anderton during his illness. And for comfort for Anderton's family.

Tears in Heaven played as communion took place.

Anderton's grandson Sam and grand-daughter Amy gave a eulogy and read a poem respectively.

The final eulogy was from close friend and former Progressive MP Matt Robson, who served in Parliament from 1996 to 2005 with Anderton's Alliance Party and then the Progressive Party.

He said Jim was the leader of his party, but also a friend.

"The tributes this weekend reflect the political giant he was and will remain."

He said Chariots of Fire was played on every street corner where Anderton spoke for 27 years as an electorate MP, prompting electorate staff to beg for a change.

He said Anderton had a resolute desire to help as many individuals as he could, and seek justice for all.

He recalled asking Helen Clark in the 1980s if Anderton was the "genuine article", and she replied that he was. His friendship with Anderton started on the protest front lines of the Springbok tour of 1981.

A teary Chris Anderton was comforted as he stood with his hand on his father's coffin. The congregation then sang How Great Thou Art.

Family members, including Chris then carried coffin out of the church.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Jim Anderton was being farewelled in the city he served as the Sydenham and Wigram MP from 1984 until his retirement from Parliament in 2011.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called Anderton a man of "huge integrity, huge compassion, a man who stood strongly for what he believed in and gave 40 years of service both in local government and central government".

"He will be sadly, sadly missed by the Labour movement and by all his friends and family."

Last year Anderton was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Parliament.

He will be buried on Waiheke Island on Saturday.