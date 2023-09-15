Job cuts at Christchurch printing business

Photo: Inkwise.co.nz

Seventeen roles are set to go at Inkwise NZ in Rolleston.

A series of “private and confidential” documents from Inkwise chief executive Steve Gallop, which were viewed by Chris Lynch Media, say staff were informed of a “compulsory” meeting on August 24 for the next day.

Each staff member was put through a seven-step selection criteria to determine whether they were the “best fit” to stay with the business, with a point rating from “needs improvement” through to “excellent”.

Chris Lynch Media reported the criteria included whether or not the staff member was flexible and versatile, demonstrated a positive work attitude, and whether they were leadership material.

Staff were told this week the team of 60 was to be cut by about a third, including the roles of eight printers, six members in the bindery team, and one each in prepress, customer services and administration.

The staff member said: “Staff were not allowed to talk to each other or other managers at the plant. People were very upset and left work when they were told their jobs were redundant.”

They said they enjoyed working there, with Gallop giving staff a 5 per cent pay rise last year and a day off on their birthdays.

The printing business which relies on staff running presses 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, has been in operation as Inkwise since 2014, and was born out of Ashburton Guardian Print Works before that.

An article published by New Zealand Printer on the same day staff were being told of the redundancies said: “Inkwise supports over 60 families in the local community, as well as support for local sports clubs and charities.”

Inkwise general manager Brent Goldsmid said in the article: “When you buy local from a locally owned and shareholder operated business, you are dealing with real people who have skin in the game. We care; our team cares; and we stand by our work.”