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National Party leader Christopher Luxon has launched his party's election campaign, vowing "no new taxes" in front of hundreds of supporters in Auckland on Sunday.
Entering to a standing ovation, Luxon set out 10 commitments his party is making if re-elected in November.
The party's 2026 pledge card promises the following:
- Economic growth that delivers new jobs and higher wages
- No new taxes so you keep more of what you earn
- Compulsory KiwiSaver with higher contributions and a $1500 Baby Boost
- Paid Parental Leave extension from 26 to 30 weeks
- Better school results by replacing NCEA, regular assessment and teaching the basics brilliantly
- Tougher consequences for criminals and more Police patrols
- Faster healthcare and more medicines on top of 33 new cancer medicines already delivered
- Better infrastructure with Roads of National Significance, new classrooms and new and upgraded hospitals
- A better deal at the supermarket by driving competition
- Books in surplus so we don't saddle our kids with new debt or more taxes.
Luxon said the country was "turning a corner" before turning his attention to attacking Labour.
"You can't afford [Labour leader] Chris Hipkins," Luxon told supporters, saying a Labour victory would result in new taxes and potentially a four-party coalition.
"Chris Hipkins has a slogan. I'm telling you, National has a plan.
"National is the party of delivery, but friends, the job isn't done."