National Party leader Christopher Luxon has launched his party's election campaign, vowing "no new taxes" in front of hundreds of supporters in Auckland on Sunday.

Entering to a standing ovation, Luxon set out 10 commitments his party is making if re-elected in November.

The party's 2026 pledge card promises the following:

Economic growth that delivers new jobs and higher wages

No new taxes so you keep more of what you earn

Compulsory KiwiSaver with higher contributions and a $1500 Baby Boost

Paid Parental Leave extension from 26 to 30 weeks

Better school results by replacing NCEA, regular assessment and teaching the basics brilliantly

Tougher consequences for criminals and more Police patrols

Faster healthcare and more medicines on top of 33 new cancer medicines already delivered

Better infrastructure with Roads of National Significance, new classrooms and new and upgraded hospitals

A better deal at the supermarket by driving competition

Books in surplus so we don't saddle our kids with new debt or more taxes.

Luxon said the country was "turning a corner" before turning his attention to attacking Labour.

"You can't afford [Labour leader] Chris Hipkins," Luxon told supporters, saying a Labour victory would result in new taxes and potentially a four-party coalition.

"Chris Hipkins has a slogan. I'm telling you, National has a plan.

"National is the party of delivery, but friends, the job isn't done."