'Kindest man' and his 'mini-me' remembered

Ian Cruickshank, who drowned at Opoutere Beach near Whangamata on Wednesday. His wife described him as "the kindest man". Photo: Supplied by family

A man who drowned at Opoutere Beach was “the kindest man” who would “do anything for anyone”, his wife says.

Ian Cruickshank and his son Samuel Cruickshank died after they were swept out to sea while swimming at Opoutere, a remote, rugged beach north of Coromandel Peninsula’s Whangamata on Wednesday.

They were from Takapau, a tiny township of around 500 people in the Central Hawkes Bay, where Ian worked as an orchardist.

Ian’s wife Donna described him today as incredibly kind and loyal.

“In the big scheme of things, a good man is hard to find, and I found one. He was amazing. He still wanted to hold my hand after 22 years of marriage, and when we walked down the street, he always had to be between me and the traffic, my protector,” she said in a statement.

“He was the kindest man. He’d do anything for anyone. Cliché, but true.”

Sam Cruickshank was kind and funny, and "loved being with people", his mother said. Photo: Supplied

She said he treated the orchards he managed as his own, and would have been blown away by the positive things being said about him by the people he worked with.

Ian and Donna had had three sons and one daughter. Donna said that of all of them, Samuel, 15, was most like Ian physically and in personality.

“I’ve always thought about Samuel as Ian’s mini-me,” she said. “He was so kind, so funny, and just in the past couple of months we’ve really noticed his quick humour. It was lovely seeing that side of him. He’s always been good with people; he loved being with people.”

She said it was hard not to smile at some of the stories coming out about the 15 year old, who loved ball sports, particularly basketball, and was soon to start Year 11 at Central Hawkes Bay College.

“We knew he was cheeky, but just how cheeky…”

Donna thanked all of those involved in the search and rescue operation – Police, Surf Life Saving, Coastguard, LandSAR, Fire and Emergency, and the Royal NZ Navy. She also had two special mentions – the first for the head of the search and rescue team, known simply to them as Joe.

“He told me he was making it his mission to bring Samuel back to us, and he did. We had absolute confidence in all the rescue teams, who did their absolute best for us, and we’re so grateful.

“The local community here has also been incredible with offers of support, flowers, and so much food. It was nice to be able to tell our own community at home that we were being very well looked after. We are so very aware we’re not alone.”