Kiwi guide killed in Canada heli crash

Lewis Ainsworth died in a helicopter accident in British Columbia, Canada last week. Photo: supplied via NZ Herald

The family of an experienced Kiwi mountain guide, who worked at Aoraki/ Mt Cook, has confirmed his death following a ski-helicopter crash in a remote area of Canada.

Lewis Ainsworth, president of the New Zealand Mountain Guides Association and IFMGA Mountain Guide, was involved in the serious helicopter accident in British Columbia on January 22.

The 35-year-old was on board the helicopter in his professional capacity as a heli-ski guide for Northern Escape Heli-Ski.

The chopper was carrying a group of skiers and went down near the town of Terrace, about 110km from the Alaskan border.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in west-central British Columbia said seven people were aboard the helicopter.

Ainsworth is the fourth person to die in the crash. Three others have been critically injured.

“Lewis is a highly respected member of the New Zealand and international mountaineering and skiing community. He is loved by many and will be dearly missed by all those who have been fortunate enough to know Lewis and have shared in his passion for being in the mountains,” a statement on behalf of Ainsworth’s family read.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and is the subject of an investigation carried out by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“Lewis, who was internationally recognised for his expertise and skills in the mountains, has previously worked as a mountain guide for Alpine Guides Aoraki Mt Cook, the Aoraki / Mount Cook search and rescue team, as a ski patroller, an avalanche forecaster, and a hard ice glacier guide,” the statement read.

“Lewis’ family would like to thank all who have been involved in the search and rescue operation and medical care of Lewis over the past week.”

Ainsworth is survived by his partner Sarah, parents Marney Ainsworth and Joe Tonner, and his 10-year-old daughter.

Family and friends of Lewis have asked for privacy during the difficult time.