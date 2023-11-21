Kiwi Rhys Darby hosting International Emmys

Rhys Darby will host the awards in New York. Photo: Kate Little Photography

Kiwi comedian and actor Rhys Darby is host of the International Emmy Awards.

Darby took to social media on Tuesday morning (NZ time) to make the announcement.

"Rhys Darby (me) will host the 51st International Emmy Awards in New York City!" he wrote.

The awards takes place today, starting at 11am (5pm on Monday, New York time).

The International Emmy Awards is different to the Emmy Awards in the fact that it recognises "excellence in television" that is produced outside of the United States.