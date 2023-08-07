Knitters donate thousands of toys to I Am Hope charity

Mike King in a sea of donated knitted huggy bears. Photo: Supplied

Knit World customers have donated thousands of huggy hope bears for I Am Hope’s schools programme.

Customers from throughout Aotearoa joined forces to knit more than 2500 huggy hope bears to support children’s mental health.

The project aims to offer solace and comfort to young people going through tough times, as part of youth mental health charity I Am Hope’s Little People Big Feelings programme for schools.

One remarkable story came from an 80-year-old lady who knitted more than 100 bears using her late husband’s ex-wife’s yarn. Her attention to detail, craftsmanship and dedication to the cause inspired the teams at Knit World and I Am Hope.

King was in awe of the huggy bears.

"The knitting community’s overwhelming generosity left us in awe as the boxes of bears arrived at our office from all over New Zealand," King said.

"The huggy bears are the perfect reminder of our children’s innocence and vulnerability, reinforcing the importance of advocating for their wellbeing. Every child deserves comfort and support in their time of need and their voices must be heard and valued."

A devoted mother-daughter duo, long-time supporters of Knit World’s charitable causes, contributed numerous adorable bears adorned with heart buttons and miniature scarves.

To ensure everyone could participate, some customers felt hesitant about adding embroidered face details. Some Knit World stores offered a solution, allowing customers to drop off their bears without faces, and the team skilfully added them in, infusing each bear with a unique touch.

The overwhelming response reflects a strong community commitment to nurturing youth mental health during challenging times.

"It’s heartening to see our knitting community come together to create these adorable huggy hope bears for children in need. We’re proud of our customers’ generosity and commitment to making a positive difference," says Knit World’s Anne Goldingham who is based in Lower Hutt.

Through this successful initiative, Knit World reaffirms its dedication to promoting mental health awareness and using knitting as a means to spread warmth, joy, and hope to those who need it most.