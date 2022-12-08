Landlord pays $12k for bollards after ram-raids

The bollards in front of the shops on Robert St in Lincoln. Photo: Supplied

Security bollards have been installed in front of the Robert St shops in Lincoln, which was the scene of a ram-raid in August.

The 17 bollards were paid for by the landlord, Shaun Stockman, and cost about $12,000.

He said the bollards in front of the five businesses had to be put in to ensure insurance cover.

A stolen car was driven through the front doors of the Lincoln Dairy in August, with the offenders targeting vaping products and cash left in a float.

They were captured on CCTV and found by police that morning.

Stockman said he was disappointed the Government’s new crime-fighting fund did not cover the cost of the bollards on Robert St, particularly as the Lincoln Dairy had been hit three times in the last five years.

Like many business owners around the country, Lincoln Dairy owner Shehan Saparamadu is “fed up” with ram-raids and was shocked by the death of Auckland dairy worker, Janak Patel, who was stabbed while chasing a thief who stole the shop’s till.

Saparamadu described penalties for minors who commit violent robberies as “sh*t, sh*t, sh*t”.

“Fog cannons and bollards are great, but the law needs to change,” he said.

Saparamadu has changed the alarm setting in his dairy to four seconds, from the usual 10 to 20 seconds, to reduce the time offenders are in his store.

"We were ram-raided in 2018, 2019, and this year," Saparamadu said.

"The first time the alarm went off after the standard 10-second delay, and they were inside for one minute 30 [seconds], but [in August] with only a four-second delay they were in the shop for less than a minute,” he said.