Lewis Pass reopens, SH1 remains closed

People driving between Christchurch and Picton have been told to use Lewis Pass as State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura remains closed tonight.

The Lewis Pass on State Highway Seven was closed but has recently opened again.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said people travelling between Picton and Christchurch should adjust their plans.

State Highway 73 through Arthur's Pass is also closed due to whiteout conditions.

Meanwhile, Gales and a southerly change are forecast for central and northern New Zealand.

The strong winds are due to affect Hawke's Bay south of Hastings, Tararua District, Wairarapa, Wellington, Kaikōura Coast and Banks Peninsula, MetService said.

Early on Saturday fire services said they had 25 weather-related calls overnight for minor flooding in the North Canterbury towns of Woodend, Kaiapoi and Rangiora.

Christchurch recorded 50mm of rain over 12 hours.

MetService is warning of heavy rain due on the Kaikōura Coast, along with gale southerlies.

Heavy snow is also expected in the area north of Mt Cook and about the Kaikōura ranges above 400 metres.

Many South Island roads have had snow or are getting affected by heavy rain.

