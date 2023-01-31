Little loses Health portfolio in Cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the much-anticipated shake-up of his Cabinet this afternoon.

Hipkins fronted a post-Cabinet press conference, only his second in the job, hot off two polls published last night that showed a reversal in political fortunes for Labour under his leadership, now just ahead of National.

Hipkins said the top team of himself, Carmel Sepuloni, Grant Robertson, Kelvin Davis and Megan Woods was unchanged, adding 2023 would see ongoing costs to businesses.

Robertson would stay Finance Minister, with Hipkins citing his steady hand on the economy shown in the country’s unemployment rate along with other factors

Michael Wood moves to number seven in the Cabinet ranking and becomes Minister for Auckland and an Associate Finance Minister.

“Having a senior minister with a focus on the city ensures Auckland has the attention it needs. That’s going to be even more important following the events of recent days.

“When Auckland succeeds the country succeeds.”

Hipkins said this would align with his transport portfolio, and the role had even greater importance given events of the past few days.

“I want to have a Minister with a focus on the city.”

Jan Tinetti becomes Education Minister, moving to number 6 and picking up the whole portfolio, and picking up child poverty reduction.

Dr Ayesha Verrall will become Minister of Health, taking over from Andrew Little. She is number eight on the list.

Andrew Little. Photo: The New Zealand Herald

Little, who has lost the health portfolio, will take over Defence from Peeni Henare.

Willie Jackson is ninth and Kiri Allan is 10th. Both retained their key portfolios, Broadcasting and Justice respectively.

Stuart Nash picks up police.

Kieran McAnulty moves into Cabinet and picks up the full Local Government portfolio.

“Joining Kieran in Cabinet are new Ministers Ginny Andersen and Barbara Edmonds.

“Ginny will become the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Minister for Small Business, Minister for Seniors, Associate Minister of Immigration and Associate Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations.

“Barbara Edmonds will become the Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister for Pacific Peoples, Associate Health Minister for Pacific Peoples and Associate Minister of Housing.

“There are four new Ministers outside of Cabinet; Duncan Webb, Willow-Jean Prime, Rino Tirikatene, and Dr Deborah Russell.

“I want to acknowledge the departing Ministers for their incredible service. To Poto Williams, David Clark, Aupito William Sio, Phil Twyford and of course Jacinda Ardern, thank you.

Nanaia Mahuta, having lost the controversial Local Government portfolio to McAnulty, retains Foreign Affairs.

Hipkins said the team were deeply connected to their communities and represented the diversity of New Zealand.

"The Government hears loud and clear that many NZers and many families are struggling.”

The reshuffle, which was forecast by former prime minister Jacinda Ardern last year, was announced internally to the Labour caucus this morning before a meeting of Cabinet.

On Henare moving down the list and losing Defence, Hipkins said it was a balance. He said Defence was well aligned with Little’s other portfolios.

Hipkins said Little had made it clear he would support whatever decision was made when asked if he was happy to lose Health.

He said he had “full confidence” in Little. Little had dropped seven places.

Hipkins said it was a chance to bring up new talent.