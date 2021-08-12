Thursday, 12 August 2021

Live: Govt lays out plans for opening up NZ

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the government are this morning responding to a report from its Covid-19 advisory group on reopening Aotearoa's borders.

    At a high-level event in Wellington, leaders will be addressed by Sir David Skegg - who led the group - followed by a panel discussion involving public health and business experts before Ardern gives a speech about how the government plans to respond to the advice over the next six months.

    The whole thing is titled the "Reconnecting New Zealanders Public Forum".

     

