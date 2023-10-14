Live updates: 'Carnage' for Labour as National shoots to massive lead

Labour's early showing has been described as "carnage" as National continues to dominate at almost 42% of the vote with more than a third of the ballots counted.



With 36% of the vote counted National is cruising on 41.89%, Labour is trailing behind on 25.71%, the Green Party on 10.40%, Act on 9.23% and New Zealand First on 5.96%.

This would allow National and Act to govern without needing support from NZ First.

Te Pāti Māori leads Labour in five electorates. This dominant performance would lead to a 123-seat parliament, due to overhang seats. That overhang would mean a 62-seat majority required, which increases the chances of NZ First being needed for National to form a government.

The early results were greeted with cheering at the National Party’s campaign HQ.

"I don't want to look at it," some Labour supporters told the New Zealand Herald as the early results came in. They asked where the bar was and headed straight there.

NZ Herald political editor Claire Trevett says that early results show that National leader Christopher Luxon's message to the voting public has worked. "It does look like it will be a National-led Government," says Trevett.

Mr Luxon's wife Amanda has arrived at the National Party's Auckland event with a tray of party pies.

"We're just enjoying the night and watching it come through," she said.

She said she's incredibly proud of her husband.

Political pundit Shane Te Pou says that Labour leader will have to resign after the "thrashing that Labour is getting."

He says a leader cannot stay on after this "carnage."

Defeated Dunedin candidate Michael Woodhouse, who quit his parties list in acrimonious circumstances early in the campaign, was in a jubilant mood.

"Any regret? Absolutely none. I'm delighted for the party and looking forward to the future."

Mr Woodhouse said National's result was testimony to a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

"We are having a fantastic night and leading in seats where maybe only the candidate thought that they had a chance."

Ayesha Verrall told the Herald she was thinking about her colleagues around the country who might not make it back to Parliament.

"I guess we'll see where we land in an hour or so.

"I'm hoping for more of my colleagues to make it through, and seeing that that might not be the case in some parts of the country, that's pretty sad."

She said she was particularly concerned about what might happen under a National-led government in the health system "and the early stage it's in and it's recovery from Covid".

Asked what should have happened in the campaign, she said: "I'm sure there will be a lot of time for going into that."

Labour would have to think about what lay underneath the mood for change, she said.

"Was it Covid, was it the cost of living? One's fortunes can rise and fall quickly in politics," she said, noting the drastic change from three years ago.

"How different is our situation from one the National Party was in not that long ago? That would be the question I'd reflect on in terms of the next term, and what we do next."

Asked if she thought Chris Hipkins should resign, she said: "We'll see what he says [when he gets here]."

What to watch out for

In the absence of a clear result, we will hopefully have at least a flavour of what the next government is likely to be, but one of the key questions in that equation is: Is NZ First back?

The party has been consistently polling above the 5 per cent threshold it needs to return to Parliament without winning an electorate seat; Shane Jones is running in Northland but is not expected to win.

If NZ First falls short, the chances of another Labour-led government will be significantly improved.

The right will be hoping for enough support for a National-Act coalition. If not, National leader Christopher Luxon has said he will pick up the phone and call NZ First leader Winston Peters to prevent another Labour-led government.

Labour will be hoping that the slight uptick in recent polling trends will push it into the 30s, having been stuck in the 20s for several weeks.

If the Greens manage to stay on course for a record number of MPs, and if Te Pāti Māori win enough for a handful of seats, the left bloc could still get over the line, though the chances of this are slim based on the latest poll results.

The Herald’s poll of polls has Labour on 26.8 per cent, the Greens on 12.4 per cent and Te Pāti Māori on 2.6 per cent. It has National on 35.5 per cent, Act on 11 per cent and NZ First on 6.1 per cent.

This would translate to a National, Act and NZ First having the numbers to form a government.

There would also be enough for a Labour-Green-Te Pāti Māori-NZ First arrangement, but Peters and Labour leader Chris Hipkins have repeatedly ruled out working with each other.

Given that, it will be interesting to see if Hipkins concedes at the end of the night if the Labour-Green-Te Pāti Māori combination falls short of the numbers needed for a Parliamentary majority. Luxon has said he believed Hipkins and Peters would be on the phone to each other if Labour could get over the line with the help of NZ First.

Hipkins has been pointing out that the polls leading up to the 2020 election had Labour in the mid to high 40s, and the party ended up winning a majority.

Voter turnout, particularly in Labour strongholds such as South Auckland, will be key. Last election, the turnout was 81.54 per cent.

As of the end of Thursday, 1.1 million votes had already been cast in advance. This is slightly ahead of 2017 levels but behind 2020, when there was a greater incentive to vote early given we were still in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The weather may also be a factor. Atrocious weather in Wellington and Canterbury today, for example, will do little to encourage people to get out and vote.

There may not be a clear result tonight. If it is very close, we may have to wait until the final count is announced on November 3, which includes special votes that are cast outside a voter’s electorate (including from overseas). Last election, two seats swung to the left after special votes were counted.

The Māori seats will also be fascinating. Te Pāti Māori will need to win a seat to return to Parliament unless it reaches the 5 per cent threshold, which it hasn’t been close to in any of the recent polls.

If the party wins several seats, and more than what it would based solely on its share of the party vote, it will create an overhang in Parliament. This would change the magic number required for a Parliamentary majority from 61 to 62.

The key electorates to watch

Tāmaki: Will National’s Simon O’Connor hold his seat or lose it to Act’s Brooke van Velden?

Auckland Central: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick faces a fight to keep her seat against National’s Mahesh Muralidhar.

Wellington Central: The race is wide open, with Labour’s Ibrahim Omer, the Greens’ Tamatha Paul and National’s Scott Sheeran all vying for the win after incumbent Grant Robertson decided to be a list-only candidate.

Rongotai: Green MP Julie Anne Genter fancies her chances against new Labour candidate Fleur Fitzsimons, who, if she wins, might be the only new Labour face for the coming term.

Ōhāriu: Will Labour MP Greg O’Connor, who needs to win to return to Parliament, keep his seat or lose it to National deputy leader Nicola Willis?

Waiariki: Te Pāti Māori Rawhiri Waititi is expected to keep his seat, but if he doesn’t, it puts the return of Te Pāti Māori to Parliament in jeopardy as the other contests are all expected to be much closer.