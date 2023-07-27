Lockdowns lifted after armed threat to Auckland school

Police officers stationed outside Rutherford College, which was placed in lockdown for several hours today. Photo: NZ Herald

A lockdown that forced several Auckland schools and early childhood centres to close for nearly three hours has now been lifted.

Four Te Atatu schools had earlier been ordered into lockdown as armed police swooped on the area near Rutherford College.

The lockdown was lifted soon after 2pm.

Police said they were still investigating a threatening phone call made to Rutherford College.

“A precautionary lockdown at the high school and nearby education facilities has now been lifted.

“These matters are taken seriously, and we understand this will have been alarming for parents and the community.

“We have established there are no immediate risks in relation to this matter. Police will be maintaining a presence at the school this afternoon for reassurance purposes.”

The college was placed in lockdown after receiving “an anonymous phone call of a highly threatening nature that informed us that an armed individual would be on school grounds imminently” at 11.22am.

Police said the response was sparked after the school received a “verbal threat”.

“As a precaution, the school and a neighbouring childcare facility have been advised to lockdown while further enquiries are made. Police are in the area and will continue to provide reassurance to staff at both sites.”

One Rutherford College pupil inside the locked-down school told The New Zealand Herald: “This is a very scary experience for me and my classmates, this is our first time. The only thing that we have been told is that we have to be in lockdown and stay quiet.

“The teachers are super strict of students to stay under the desk. They are doing a really good job of keeping everything under control.”

A second Rutherford College pupil said they heard the lockdown bell as the morning tea break was ending.

”We were told to go under our desks. People were rushing into classes, it was really scary.

”People were messaging their parents. We had very little information about what was going on.”

Rutherford College said that at 11.22am the school received “an anonymous phone call of a highly threatening nature that informed us that an armed individual would be on school grounds imminently”.

“Rutherford placed the school into immediate lockdown while simultaneously informing New Zealand Police of the threat. Their subsequent response and ongoing support has been reassuring in securing the school grounds.

“Our number one priority is to keep our students and staff safe and as such we will be remaining in lockdown until police advise us otherwise. Further information will be forthcoming. We thank our staff, students and the community for their support during this time.”

One parent at the scene said they received a text message at 11.53am about the school going into lockdown.

”You hear about these things happening in the [United] States not here,” she said.

“I just am very anxious. There was a threat of someone coming down and shooting. A threatening phone call.”

A second parent said he wanted to know why the street was not blocked off: ”Both of my boys are in there. I am very angry about it.”

Parents on social media said their children had texted them to say the school was in lockdown.

At least three primary schools and two kindergartens were also in lockdown during the period.

Earlier lockdown at Manurewa high school

Alfriston College in Manurewa was also placed in lockdown for about 30 minutes earlier this morning.

Police said there was a report of a person with a gun in the wider Randwick Park area but that had not been substantiated.

The school was now out of lockdown and operating as normal.